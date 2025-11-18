Meet Heritage, a dreamboat shepherd mix

If she could, Heritage would put on lipstick, as this girl is a real kisser! She is the smooching queen here and she wears her crown high.

Meet Heritage, a 4-year-old shepherd mix. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Meet Heritage, a 4-year-old shepherd mix. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Meet Heritage a 4-year-old shepherd mix, weighing 57 lbs.

Heritage is a stunning young lady with an incredible smile. She is also a frisky doggie who loves playing fetch and will thrive with a family that wants to take her on a lot of adventures.

She is sweet, wonderful, engaging and ready for you!

Meet Heritage soon — she is so eager to be a part of a loving family.

Washington Commanders defensive end Jake Martin is helping out the big dogs this month with his 55 Rescue Drive! Jake is reducing the Humane Rescue Alliance adoption fee to only $55!

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

