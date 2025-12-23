Meet Ichabod, a floofy white pup with inquisitive eyes

At 10 pounds, this 1-year-old loves searching for toys and tennis balls, and his playful curiosity is absolutely adorable.

Could you be the soft-landing spot Ichabod needs? (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Could you be the soft-landing spot Ichabod needs? (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Ichabod is a sweet, floofy white pup with the most inquisitive eyes — you can’t help but fall in love!

Ichabod has heartworm, which means he needs a calm, quiet home while he receives treatment. The great news? The Humane Rescue Alliance covers all of his treatments free of charge for adopters! With a little patience and care, Ichabod will thrive and be your devoted companion.

HRA staff can guide you on his care — it’s simple and completely manageable!

Could you be the soft-landing spot Ichabod needs? Come meet this sweet boy today and see his heart-melting personality for yourself!

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

