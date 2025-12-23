Meet Grizzy, a cuddly Pittie mix puppy who’s seen some hard times

When the 7-month-old Pittie mix first came to us through Humane Law Enforcement, we weren’t sure if she’d even be able to walk.

Grizzy’s journey has been incredible. When the 7-month-old Pittie mix first came to us through Humane Law Enforcement, we weren’t sure if she’d even be able to walk.

She had been kept in a crate almost 24/7, in her own waste, and was underweight, with painful open sores on her paws.

With love, patience, and hand-feeding, Grizzy has made remarkable progress and now weights 36 pounds. Her paws are healing, and though they’re a bit splayed, giving her a cute “duck feet” look, her muscles are strengthening, and she’s learning how to run, pounce and play like the puppy she is.

She’s discovering the big, wide world outside of that crate — and she loves every moment of it!

Grizzy thrives on cuddles, playtime and especially the company of other dogs. She can be a little nervous if someone looms over her, so she needs a patient home that understands she’s still learning and building confidence.

With continued love and care, we believe Grizzy can have a happy, healthy, and full life.

Could you be the family to give Grizzy the safe, joyful home she deserves? Reach out to Grizzy’s foster caregiver and come meet this sweet, playful, and resilient girl today!

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

