Meet Milo, a bloodhound with iconic velvety ears

Meet Milo, a handsome 4-year-old bloodhound tipping the scales at just over 100 pounds of pure, soulful sweetness.

True to his breed, Milo comes equipped with an incredible nose, a curious mind, and those iconic velvety ears that sway with every step.

Despite his size, Milo is gentle on leash and remarkably easy to handle. He’s a calm, steady walker who loves taking his time to explore the world — sniffing every interesting leaf, breeze and mystery along the way.

If you enjoy relaxed strolls with a dog who sees life as one big scavenger hunt, Milo is your guy.

Bloodhounds are known for their intelligence, persistence and affectionate nature, and Milo embodies all of the above. He’s friendly, good-natured, and happiest when he’s in the company of people who appreciate his thoughtful, inquisitive ways.

Milo is ready to bring his big heart, big ears, and big charm into a home that loves a dog with character.

Come meet this gentle giant — he’s ready for his next adventure, and he’d love to start it with you.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

