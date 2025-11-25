Meet Pinky Promise, a Boxer mix looking for a forever home

Pinky Promise, a 3-year-old Boxer mix weighing 62 pounds, is ready to meet her new best friend.

Pinky Promise is available for adoption through the Humane Rescue Alliance. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pinky Promise is available for adoption through the Humane Rescue Alliance. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pinky Promise, a 3-year-old Boxer mix weighing 62 pounds, is ready to meet her new best friend.

This dog earned the nickname “Ambassador of Love,” because of the way she greets everyone she meets. She’s friendly, energetic and loves long walks followed by snuggles on the couch.

Pinky Promise is also smart! She knows “paw,” “touch” and “sit,” and she’ll happily show you her paw-shake trick.

She came to the Humane Rescue Alliance from another shelter, and is hoping to find her new forever home soon.

Washington Commanders defensive end Jake Martin is helping big dogs, including Pinky Promise, find homes this month with his 55 Rescue Drive! He’s reducing her Humane Rescue Alliance adoption fee to just $55.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

