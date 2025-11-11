Meet Lonnie Girl, a playful pup who’s a social butterfly

Lonnie Girl is a beautiful, big-hearted pup with a smile for everyone she meets!

If you sit down, get ready — this 3-year-old will trot right over, rest her big, blocky head in your lap, and melt your heart with her signature cuddle move. She knows exactly how to work a room with her charm, wiggles and sweet puppy eyes!

This playful, silly girl is full of personality. She loves attention, belly rubs and being part of the action — a true social butterfly who’s eager to engage and soak up all the love she can.

Lonnie Girl is also a quick learner who’s looking for a family ready to help her refine her leash-walking skills and take her on long, sniffy adventures. A devoted volunteer recently spent the day with her and shared:

I had such an amazing day with Lonnie Girl. She’s incredibly sweet and gentle, and just wanted to relax and enjoy the sun. She’s so ready to show everyone what a wonderful family member she can be! She loves cuddles and kisses, but she’s not overbearing — truly the perfect girl.”

Lonnie Girl is a wiggle-butt sweetheart who’s ready to find her forever home.

Come meet this lovely lady and see why everyone who meets her falls in love.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

