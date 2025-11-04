Meet Leroy, a big cat with a lot to say!

You can’t go wrong with a cat named Leroy — it’s an awesome name, and he wears it proudly!

Leroy, who is 11 years old, is a fine fellow, tipping the scales at an impressive 16 pounds of pure charm.

This big guy has a lot to say — he’s delightfully chirpy and loves to chat with his people. Whether he’s greeting you with a friendly trill or supervising your day with a soft meow, Leroy always makes his presence known in the sweetest way.

With his handsome face and endearing scrunchy ear, he’s impossible not to love.

Come meet this terrific feline at HRA — he’s ready to move in and fill your home with love and conversation!

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

