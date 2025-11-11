Meet Crumpet, a big playful pup

Full of love and personality, Crumpet is a medium-sized pittie mix with rottie markings, ready to find a family who will cherish her.

Meet Crumpet, a medium-sized pittie mix with rottie markings. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance ) Meet Crumpet, a medium-sized pittie mix with rottie markings. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance ) At 2-and-a-half years old, Crumpet has already come a long way.

She arrived at Humane Rescue Alliance from one of a partner shelter, along with what’s believed to be her littermate. At first, she was shy, nervous and unsure of the world.

But since coming to D.C., she’s absolutely blossomed.

Now, Crumpet is a playful and affectionate young dog who loves walks, cuddles and has a quirky habit of burying her toys in the play yard — she takes her treasures seriously!

Crumpet weighs 57 pounds, but despite her size, she’s gentle and easy to walk. She’s shown interest in other dogs, has met some children, and approaches the world with curiosity and sweetness.

Full of love and personality, Crumpet is ready to find a family who will cherish her.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

