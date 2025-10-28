Meet Suddenly Seymour, a big-hearted Great Dane

Suddenly Seymour is basically a couch with legs who’s convinced he’s a lap dog — and he's up for adoption!

Suddenly Seymour is a Great Dane who is big-hearted and black-and-white gentleman that is all love and zero drama. No need to feed him to the plants. This big-hearted, black-and-white gentleman is all love and zero drama.

Suddenly Seymour is basically a couch with legs who’s convinced he’s a lap dog. He’s tall enough to see what’s on your kitchen counter (and might try to “help” with quality control), but too sweet to ever cause trouble on purpose.

Seymour’s ideal day includes lounging close to his favorite humans, enjoying some leisurely walks, and getting plenty of pets and praise. He’s the kind of dog who makes every space feel like home — calm, loyal, and full of quiet affection.

If you’re looking for a big, gentle soul to fill your house (and your heart), Suddenly Seymour is ready to take center stage in your life.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

