Meet Faith, a gorgeous Husky ready to find her family

Faith, a stunning 3-year-old Siberian Husky with a striking black-and-white coat and eyes full of expression, came to us from an at-capacity partner shelter in South Carolina.

Faith came to us from an at-capacity partner shelter in South Carolina, and she’s now ready to find the loving home she deserves.

Faith is as smart as she is beautiful — she loves staying active, going for walks, and showing off her playful personality. She’s also incredibly gentle and easy to walk, making her a joy to spend time with on any adventure.

Like many Huskies, Faith has an independent streak and enjoys having space to explore. But she also appreciates quiet time with her favorite people once she’s had her fun.

Faith would thrive in a home that understands the needs of her breed — one that can offer her plenty of exercise, enrichment and love.

If you’re looking for a loyal, gentle, and spirited companion to share your adventures with, Faith is ready to meet you!

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

Next week, Washington Commanders defensive end Jacob Martin will host a special Tails & Tailgate party at the Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. on Oct. 21. Martin is known as a big animal lover, especially of big breed dogs.

It will be a community and family-focused event with a bounce castle, food and plenty of rescue dogs. All are invited to come out to meet Martin and some special pets looking for forever homes.

