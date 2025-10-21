Meet Delaney, a snuggle bug that’s always ready for the next adventure

Delaney is the total package. Whether you want to stay in and cuddle all day or head out on an adventure, this sweet, goofy boy is always up for it!

Delaney, a three-year-old pittie mix whose been looking for a home for just over a year.(Courtesy Human Rescue Alliance) Delaney, a three-year-old pittie mix whose been looking for a home for just over a year.(Courtesy Human Rescue Alliance) Delaney is the total package. Whether you want to stay in and cuddle all day or head out on an adventure, this sweet, goofy boy is always up for it!

This 3-year-old pittie mix loves meeting new people, playing with his toys, and showing off his smarts — he’s already a champ at “sit,” “wait/stay,” and “find toy.”

At home, Delaney is the perfect companion. He’s fully house and crate-trained, content to nap on the couch while you’re at work, and happiest when he’s curled up next to you.

His foster says he spends most of his time lounging or keeping himself busy with toys and enrichment treats. Delaney can get a little jumpy when he’s excited — especially when it’s time for a walk — but, he redirects beautifully and is learning great manners with continued training.

He walks well after he’s had a chance to get his energy out.

This handsome 80-pound snuggle bug would love to be your one and only pet. He has mixed interest in other dogs and a strong prey drive toward cats and squirrels, so a home without other animals is his ideal match.

Delaney would do best with adults or older kids who can appreciate his enthusiasm and size.

He’s currently on a couple of anxiety medications, which he takes easily (he’s not picky about snacks!).

With a little patience and a lot of love, Delaney will make an incredible, loyal best friend.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.