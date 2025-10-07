Meet Girard Mutler, a brave survivor with irresistible charm

Girard Mutler is as precious as they come, with his sweet black-and-white markings and those tall, charming ears that make him irresistible.

Girard Mutler is friendly, affectionate and loves to soak up attention.

He came to Humane Rescue Alliance in dire need of care after being hit by a car, arriving with several broken bones. Through it all, this 10-month-old pup been the perfect patient, showing nothing but sweetness and resilience.

Now, with treatment behind him and recovery underway, he’s ready to find a proper home where he’ll be cherished like the family member he was always meant to be.

Girard will need a bit of extra TLC as he continues to heal, but he promises to be the best boy while he gets all better. Can you open your heart to this brave survivor and give him the loving home he deserves?

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

