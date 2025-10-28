Meet Fred, a cutie pie pup

Fred is a cutie pie pup, who is young, fun and full of energy, always ready to play or learn something new.

Fred is a cutie pie pup, who is always ready to play or learn something new.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Fred is a cutie pie pup, who is always ready to play or learn something new.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Fred is on the lookout for his Wilma or really, anyone who will love and cherish him!

This cutie pie pup, with his silly Baby Yoda-style ears, is pure joy in dog form. He’s young, fun and full of energy, always ready to play or learn something new.

Fred’s also a smart cookie who’ll thrive with positive training and a patient family to help him grow into his best self. He’s eager to please and even more eager to love.

If you’re looking for a sweet, goofy and loyal companion to brighten your days, Fred is ready to meet you.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.