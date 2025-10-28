Meet Fred, a cutie pie pup

Fred is on the lookout for his Wilma or really, anyone who will love and cherish him!
This cutie pie pup, with his silly Baby Yoda-style ears, is pure joy in dog form. He’s young, fun and full of energy, always ready to play or learn something new.
Fred’s also a smart cookie who’ll thrive with positive training and a patient family to help him grow into his best self. He’s eager to please and even more eager to love.
If you’re looking for a sweet, goofy and loyal companion to brighten your days, Fred is ready to meet you.
Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.
