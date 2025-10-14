Meet Cloud, an affectionate social pup!

Cloud is truly a love bug with a big heart and a gentle spirit, ready for a fresh start.

This sweet 2-year-old came to the Humane Rescue Alliance through our Humane Law Enforcement team after concerned neighbors heard barking for several days in an empty apartment.

When officers arrived, they found Cloud had been left behind — alone in a closet after his previous owners abandoned their unit. Thanks to those quick-thinking neighbors, Cloud is now safe, loved and ready for a fresh start.

He’s an affectionate, social pup who adores people and other dogs. Cloud loves playtime and would be thrilled to have a canine companion to keep him company and share in the fun.

After spending time alone, he can feel a little anxious when separated from his humans, so he’d do best in a home where he’s not left alone for long — and where he can curl up in the same room as his favorite people at night.

Cloud is truly a love bug with a big heart and a gentle spirit. He’s ready to bring joy, affection and friendship — both two-legged and four-legged — to his new family. Come meet this special boy today!

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

Next week, Washington Commanders defensive end Jacob Martin will host a special Tails & Tailgate party at the Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. on Oct. 21. Martin is known as a big animal lover, especially of big breed dogs.

It will be a community and family-focused event with a bounce castle, food and plenty of rescue dogs. All are invited to come out to meet Martin and some special pets looking for forever homes.

