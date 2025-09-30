Meet Kyro, a Washington Commanders player ‘Pick of the Week’

When Washington Commanders player Jake Martin visited the Humane Rescue Alliance shelter, he choose this 3-and-a-half-year-old as his "Pick of the Week."

When Washington Commanders player Jake Martin visited the Humane Rescue Alliance shelter, he choose this 3-and-a-half-year-old as his “Pick of the Week.”

Kyro is amazing, adorable and ready to be your best friend. Originally adopted from the HRA as a puppy but surrendered this summer due to his owner moving away, this happy, hefty sweetheart is looking for a fresh start after his family had to move without him.

Kyro is friendly, affectionate and always up for fun. He loves his walks and is a big fan of romps in the park.

Volunteers can’t say enough good things about him: “Had a great walk with Kyro today. He alternated between a brisk walk and stopping to sniff. He is a GREAT dog!”

“Kyro is gaining so much confidence! He’s a wiggly, happy-go-lucky boy who’s smart, curious, and such a snuggle bug. After a couple energetic minutes, he settles into being the perfect, chill walking companion. He had zero reactivity to other dogs and greeted everyone with a wagging tail and a big smile.”

Kyro knows his cues (like “sit”), loves people and has the sweetest doggie grin. He can’t wait to get back to being a beloved family member.

Come meet this precious love muffin today — he’ll steal your heart!

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

