Meet Kyro, a Washington Commanders player ‘Pick of the Week’

Meet Kyro!
When Washington Commanders player Jake Martin visited the Humane Rescue Alliance shelter, he choose this 3-and-a-half-year-old as his “Pick of the Week.”
Kyro is amazing, adorable and ready to be your best friend. Originally adopted from the HRA as a puppy but surrendered this summer due to his owner moving away, this happy, hefty sweetheart is looking for a fresh start after his family had to move without him.
Kyro is friendly, affectionate and always up for fun. He loves his walks and is a big fan of romps in the park.
Volunteers can’t say enough good things about him: “Had a great walk with Kyro today. He alternated between a brisk walk and stopping to sniff. He is a GREAT dog!”
“Kyro is gaining so much confidence! He’s a wiggly, happy-go-lucky boy who’s smart, curious, and such a snuggle bug. After a couple energetic minutes, he settles into being the perfect, chill walking companion. He had zero reactivity to other dogs and greeted everyone with a wagging tail and a big smile.”
Kyro knows his cues (like “sit”), loves people and has the sweetest doggie grin. He can’t wait to get back to being a beloved family member.
Come meet this precious love muffin today — he’ll steal your heart!
Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.
