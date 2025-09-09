Meet James Earl Bones! Big name with a even bigger personality

This 5 months old is as strong and bold as his name! He currently weighs 25 pounds and growing.

Meet James Earl Bones! (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Meet James Earl Bones! (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Meet James Earl Bones!

This 5 month old is as strong and bold as his name! He currently weighs 25 pounds and growing.

With a name as big as his personality, James Earl Bones is ready to steal the spotlight and your heart!

This handsome pup is the perfect mix of charm, goofiness and loyalty.

If you’re searching for a best friend who’s equal parts regal and silly, James Earl Bones might just be your perfect match. Come meet him today. He can’t wait to be the star of your home!

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.