Meet Giovanni, an incredibly sweet pup

Meet Giovanni (Gio)!

Giovanni is known around here for being incredibly sweet and a shelter staff favorite.

His mission in life? To become your No. 1 cuddle companion.

When his favorite people show up, he lights up with a big smile and wagging tail — ready to share his joy (and maybe a toy or two).

Speaking of toys, Giovanni is a true stuffie connoisseur. He loves to carry his plushies on walks and finds great comfort in having one with him. It’s adorable, but it’s also his way of feeling brave in a big world. He’s a dream on leash — calm, polite and happy to explore, especially when he’s got a stuffie buddy along for the journey.

Some days, Giovanni feels a little more sensitive and may prefer a shorter stroll followed by quiet time with his person and he’s probably going to be happiest as your only dog. That’s OK — he’s great at communicating his needs and thrives in a patient, understanding home where he can just be himself.

Come meet Giovanni today. You won’t regret it.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

