Meet Gilligan! A playful kitten who loves to explore

Gilligan is a playful, curious kitten with a big personality and an even bigger voice!

Gilligan is a playful, curious kitten with a big personality and an even bigger voice!(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

She loves playing with toys, exploring every corner of her world and being right where the action is.

Social and outgoing, she gets along great with other cats and would do best in a home with a feline companion to keep her company. (Adopt one kitten and HRA will halve the adoption fee for the second!)

Gilligan is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a fun, affectionate and lively addition to their family.

Email mdfosterfam@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet!

