Meet Dale, a sweet gentleman cat ready for love

Kelly Whittier, Humane Rescue Alliance

September 30, 2025, 10:43 AM

Meet Dale, a loving senior cat. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

At 14 years old, Dale is a darling senior gentleman who’s ready for the gentle, loving home he deserves.

After coming from a hoarding situation, this sweet, big-hearted kitty is more than ready for some peace, quiet and comfort. He dreams of soft beds, tasty meals and a family who will shower him with the TLC and attention he’s been missing.

Dale is truly a good boy in search of a soft landing — could you be the one to give him the happy ending he’s been waiting for?

Come meet Dale today!

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

