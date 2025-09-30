At 14 years old, Dale is a darling senior gentleman who’s ready for the gentle, loving home he deserves.

Meet Dale, a loving senior cat. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Meet Dale, a loving senior cat. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) At 14 years old, Dale is a darling senior gentleman who’s ready for the gentle, loving home he deserves.

After coming from a hoarding situation, this sweet, big-hearted kitty is more than ready for some peace, quiet and comfort. He dreams of soft beds, tasty meals and a family who will shower him with the TLC and attention he’s been missing.

Dale is truly a good boy in search of a soft landing — could you be the one to give him the happy ending he’s been waiting for?

Come meet Dale today!

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.