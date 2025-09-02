Meet Capitana! An affectionate dog who wants cuddles and head scratches

Capitana wants to follow her favorite people, and nothing brings her greater joy than to crawl in your lap for a cuddle and head scratch.

As long as we’ve been bringing rescue dogs into our home, my spouse has been a reluctant foster dad.

Capitana (or Cappi) has completely changed that.

From the start, she has been hands down our most affectionate, gentle and playful foster we have ever had, and she has completely melted every heart in our household.

All she wants is to be your shadow and follow her favorite people, and nothing brings her greater joy than to crawl in your lap for a cuddle and head scratch.

Now, I’m finding Cappi and my husband sleeping on the couch together and snuggling in for movies without me! And nothing has brought me greater joy than to see her be happy and getting all the love and affection she deserves.

Cappi came to HRA with her nine puppies, all of whom have been adopted, and now it is her turn.

If you’re a family, singleton or first-time adopter, Capitana would be a great fit for you. I truly think she would thrive in any home that is looking for a loving companion and, as she nears the end of her heart worm treatment, we see more and more of her playful and joyous personality every day.

Once fully healed, I think she’s going to have plenty of fun energy and could be a great adventure companion, just as much as she loves downtime on the couch.

