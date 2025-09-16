Meet Boyoyoing, a lovely, sweet cat

The only thing that Boyoyoing would love more is to find a permanent home with the right humans.

Just like all of the cats (and dogs) at the Humane Rescue Alliance, Boyoyoing is on a journey and her sojourn will not end until she has a permanent loving home.

This lovely, sweet cat was found abandoned in an empty apartment. One look at her eyes and you will ask how that could possibly happen?

But it did. After a month with the caring folks at HRA and their best efforts, she was exhibiting shelter stress and discomfort. And so she came to stay with us for peace, quiet and socialization.

Boyoyoing approached our daughters immediately and sought gentle reassurance behind her head and ears. She spent much of the next few days quietly in our basement, not eating for several days, but thereafter on a daily basis, she progressed.

More and more comfortable with all of us. Coming up the first flight of stairs during the day and night. And after eight or nine days, Boyoyoing was often up on the second floor at night and especially in the morning. These days, she strolls about, greeting us with a musical trill when she hears us moving about.

Well mannered, this gorgeous feline has lovely green eyes and a watchful, even temperament, especially when she wants our daughter to feed her and play with her. She is at her most playful after eating breakfast! She loves nothing better than to sample the breeze coming through a screened window and watch the local animals as they gambol about outside.

The only thing that Boyoyoing would love more is to find a permanent home with the right humans. And perhaps a name more suited to her nature. She is now ready to take this next step on her journey.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

