Meet Bishop, he’s ready to tap dance into your heart

Side-by-side photo of Bishop the dog. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Side-by-side photo of Bishop the dog. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Meet Bishop, he’s an 8-year-old mystery mix!

Bishop’s face tells his story before he even speaks: a little gray around the muzzle, the kindest eyes and a wise, gentle expression that makes you instantly feel at ease.

He may be past the puppy phase, but his joy shines through in the most unexpected way. When you approach, Bishop breaks into the cutest little “tap dance,” a happy prance that shows just how thrilled he is to see his people.

Don’t let his age fool you: Bishop’s mind is sharp and he’s been working hard on his leash-walking and basic manners (and he’s eager to keep learning).

He’s as affectionate as he is handsome, with a wonderfully squishy face, perfect for snuggles.

Because of his age, Bishop does have sensitive hips and prefers not to be touched there, but with a treat-filled home, cozy spots to rest and a family ready to shower him with love, he will thrive.

If you’re looking for a sweet, wise and endlessly endearing companion, Bishop is ready to dance his way right into your heart.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

