Meet Ajax, the friendliest, wiggliest pup ever

This friendly pup is looking for a family who will help him learn and grow.

As a 9-month old, he was brought in by our Humane Protection Team and was severely underweight when he came in. Now, he’s 38 pounds and getting tubbier by the day.

Get in the car and head to the Humane Rescue Alliance now!

You must meet Ajax, who has been dubbed the friendliest doggie ever! This youngster thinks everyone is his best buddy. Ajax is a super delightful pup with a tail wag that just won’t quit.

He has only been here a short time, and he is fast becoming a favorite.

He is super loose, wiggly and curious. And he is a complete flirt! He knows how to work a room to assure pettings from everyone.

Ajax arrived here a bit dirty and underweight. He is putting on the pounds and is ready for a loving home where he is treated like a true family member. He will thrive with caring adopters that want to help him learn and grow strong!

Can you please visit this amazing boy soon? He would love to go home with you and start a new life.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

