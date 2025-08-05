Meet Vinaigrette!

With her sweet personality and thoughtful little soul, Vinaigrette is the perfect mix of playful and peaceful.

Vinaigrette came to her foster home with her mom and five siblings, and she’s been charming everyone since then. She can wrestle and zoom around with the best of them. But she also appreciates the finer things in life, such as naps, quiet moments and cozy spots under the covers.

She'll make a wonderful companion for someone who enjoys both fun and snuggles.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.