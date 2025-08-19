Meet The Greatest Showman, a compact cutie with puppy-dog eyes

The Greatest Showman is ready to dazzle his way into a loving home.

Tall ears — check! Waggy tail — check! Totally adorable — the biggest check of all!

The Greatest Showman is ready to dazzle his way into a loving home. This handsome little senior came to us from another shelter in hopes of finding his perfect family.

He’s full of personality, charm and those soulful puppy-dog eyes that make everyone swoon. He loves to play with his squeaky ball (he’s very close to figuring out how fetch works) and is always looking for a cuddle.

If you’re looking for a compact cutie who loves affection and playtime, The Greatest Showman might just be your star.

