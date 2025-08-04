Meet Surfer Cooler!

This 1-year-old mixed-breed pup has been through a lot, but you would never guess it from his gentle, trusting nature.

Surfer Cooler came to Humane Rescue Alliance through a cruelty case and is currently recovering from burn injuries along his back. He’s healing well and just needs a little ointment applied twice a day — a routine he handles calmly, with patience.

Surfer Cooler is a bit shy at first, but once he warms up he’s incredibly affectionate and enjoys quiet companionship. He’s looking for a calm, supportive home where he can continue building confidence and settle into a safe, predictable routine. He enjoys outdoor walks, soft places to rest and being near those he considers “his people.”

If you’re looking for a loyal dog who’s ready for a fresh start, Surfer Cooler could be the right fit. To meet him, visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.