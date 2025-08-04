Meet Splash!

There’s so much to love about this dog — starting with the fact that this handsome sweetheart is a big, lovable guy, who clearly enjoys his meals!

Yes, he’s a little on the chunky side after coming to us severely underweight, but his girth just adds to his charm.

Splash was previously adopted from the Humane Rescue Alliance, but sadly, his previous owner could no longer keep him due to a dispute with a landlord.

Luckily, this gentle pup is more than ready to find his forever home.

In his last home, Splash greeted guests with a happy tail wag and kept a close eye on the backyard — especially when squirrels dared to enter. What a character!

His former family described him as incredibly sweet, loyal, loving and great with kids.

He recently went on a fun field trip with a volunteer, who said “Splash is an easygoing dude! He is so gentle and loving.”

If you’re looking for a funny, affectionate and loyal companion, Splash is your guy.

Come meet him soon — he’s ready to go home with you today!

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.