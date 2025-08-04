Meet Miss District!

This lovely girl enjoys quiet moments sunbathing or lounging in cozy corners, but she truly shines during one-on-one time with her humans.

Miss District is a stunning grey and white tabby whose perfectly symmetrical markings are as regal as her name suggests. She’s the picture of grace — a gentle balance of independence and affection. This lovely girl enjoys quiet moments sunbathing or lounging in cozy corners, but she truly shines during one-on-one time with her humans. Offer her gentle pets and a few tasty treats, and you’ll be rewarded with affectionate head bumps and soft purrs that melt your heart.

Miss District is seeking a calm, patient home where she can build a trusting bond and blossom into a loyal companion. She’ll thrive best in an adult-only household where she can enjoy her peace and soak up all the love at her own pace.

Spayed, healthy and up to date on vaccinations, she’s litter box trained and full of quiet charm — the perfect match for someone looking for a low-key, affectionate and beautiful feline friend. Let Miss District bring a little elegance and a lot of love into your life. Come meet her today!

For more information, visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.