Meet Miss Cilantro!

This delightful little gal is full of personality — from her silly ears to her heart-melting doggie smile that’s sure to put a grin on your face. Cilantro came to us from another shelter, hoping to find a forever home of her own — and we know the right match is out there for her.

She’d do best as the only dog in the home, but honestly, she’s all the dog you need! Cilantro walks beautifully on leash and loves spending time with people. She’s curious, playful and ready to bloom with adopters who can offer her the time, attention and love she deserves.

Come meet this precious pup soon — she’s a little bundle of joy just waiting to brighten your days! Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.