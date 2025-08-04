This sweet little old man is looking for a soft landing — a gentle, loving retirement home, and soon, please. Miles Carter recently lost everything he’s known after his beloved person could no longer care for him due to serious health issues. It’s truly heartbreaking, and now he needs a second chance at comfort and care.

At 12 years old, Miles is a senior Pomeranian with a kind heart and a friendly spirit. He’ll thrive with adopters who understand the needs of older pups and can offer the consistency, patience and TLC he deserves. He also needs regular trips to the groomer to keep his fabulous coat looking its best — he’s a bit high maintenance, but absolutely worth it.

If you’ve got a cozy couch, a quiet home, and a heart big enough for this mini muffin, come meet Miles Carter today. He’s ready to love and be loved. Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.