Meet Manuel, a.k.a. Manny!

Handsome Manny is looking for a special adopter — someone who understands that sometimes a guy just needs a little time and space to settle in.

At the shelter, this sweet 2-year-old tabby is feeling a bit stressed, but we know he’ll blossom in a calm, loving home.

Once he’s comfortable, Manny will be ready to show off his playful side — he loves to explore and would be thrilled to have a cat tower or tunnel, where he can enjoy a little solo ‘Manny time’ when needed.

Manny has lived indoors his whole life and grew up with other cats, so he’s excited to get back to his house cat duties and settle into a new routine. If you’re looking for a loyal, gentle companion and are willing to give Manny the time he needs to adjust, come meet him today.

You might just be the person he’s been waiting for. To meet him, visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.