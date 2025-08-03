This stunning girl isn’t just a pretty face, she’s also incredibly affectionate, friendly and full of joyful energy.

When people meet Kaisen, the reaction is always the same: “What a beautiful dog!” and “She’s so sweet!” — and we couldn’t agree more.

This stunning girl isn’t just a pretty face, she’s also incredibly affectionate, friendly and full of joyful energy.

Still young and with plenty of playful puppy spirit, Kaisen is always ready for an adventure and makes the perfect companion for someone who enjoys long walks and outdoor fun. One volunteer shared, “Kaisen has put her time at the shelter to good use and studied the basic manners curriculum to its last letter! ‘Sit’, ‘down’, ‘stay’, ‘touch’ and ‘give paw’ — she’s got them all down and is ready to learn even more. She also LOVES to play fetch!”

This very good girl is looking for adopters who are excited to continue her leash training, engage her in plenty of playtime and give her all the love she deserves. In return, you’ll get a loyal, loving and endlessly entertaining best friend.

Come meet this sweet, smart and seriously delightful pup, as Kaisen is ready to win your heart!

To meet her, visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.