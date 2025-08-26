Meet Girly Pop, a pup who blends playful energy with sweet affection

At just 1 and a half years old, this Carolina Dog mix is the perfect blend of playful energy and sweet affection.

Hop in the car and come meet the amazing Girly Pop — she's truly WONDERFUL!

At just 1 and a half years old, this Carolina Dog mix is the perfect blend of playful energy and sweet affection. Social, fun and full of personality, Girly Pop has quickly stolen our hearts and we know she’ll steal yours too.

She arrived from another shelter in hopes of finding her forever family, and we’re confident she’ll be scooped up soon.

Girly Pop loves to be engaged, whether it’s playtime, learning new things or just enjoying your company. She’s a joy to be with and will make a fantastic companion.

If you’re ready for a smart, affectionate and downright adorable pup to join your home, Girly Pop may just be the dog of your dreams!

