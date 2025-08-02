Gibbs is an absolute sweetheart, who’s already captured our hearts — and he’ll surely steal yours too!

You’ll want dibs on Gibbs!

This delightful kitty arrived at Humane Rescue Alliance in the most heartbreaking way: left in a box outside the shelter, on a sweltering day.

But even after such a rough start, Gibbs greeted us with warmth and gratitude. When we rescued him, he snuggled in close like he was saying, “Thank you for saving me.”

Gibbs is gentle, affectionate and full of love. He’s looking for a compassionate home, where he’ll be treated like the cherished family member he is.

Ready to give this sweet boy the happy ending he so deserves? Come meet Gibbs, your future feline best friend, today!

To meet him, visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.