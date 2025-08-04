Meet Femona!

Femona is a 2-year-old Carolina Dog bursting with brains, energy and love. This affectionate, playful pup is always ready for a sniffy walk, a good game of tug, or a training session to show off her ever-growing list of commands. She’s already mastered sit, paw, down, touch, wait and crate — and she’s well on her way with fun tricks like spin, sit pretty and roll over. If you’re looking for a clever companion who loves learning and thrives with mental stimulation, Femona is your girl.
On walks, Femona is a total charmer, greeting passersby with tail wags and enthusiasm. She’s still learning to greet politely without jumping and is working on walking calmly past birds and squirrels — she just finds them a bit too exciting! But at about 35 pounds, she’s a nice mid-size dog: not so tiny that she’ll sneak underfoot, and not so strong that she’ll pull you off course.
Smart, affectionate, and ready to be your teammate in fun — Femona is waiting to meet you! For more information, visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.