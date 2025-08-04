Meet Femona!

This affectionate, playful pup is always ready for a sniffy walk, a good game of tug, or a training session to show off her ever-growing list of commands.

Femona is a 2-year-old Carolina Dog bursting with brains, energy and love. This affectionate, playful pup is always ready for a sniffy walk, a good game of tug, or a training session to show off her ever-growing list of commands. She’s already mastered sit, paw, down, touch, wait and crate — and she’s well on her way with fun tricks like spin, sit pretty and roll over. If you’re looking for a clever companion who loves learning and thrives with mental stimulation, Femona is your girl.

She adores people and is happiest when she’s near her humans, often following you from room to room like the loyal little shadow she is. As a work-from-home buddy, she’s top-tier — happily curling up in a cozy “dingo donut” while you focus, and rising to escort you when it’s time for a break. While she prefers company, she’s also crate-trained and content to rest quietly on her own when needed.

On walks, Femona is a total charmer, greeting passersby with tail wags and enthusiasm. She’s still learning to greet politely without jumping and is working on walking calmly past birds and squirrels — she just finds them a bit too exciting! But at about 35 pounds, she’s a nice mid-size dog: not so tiny that she’ll sneak underfoot, and not so strong that she’ll pull you off course.

Femona’s ideal home is an active one where she’ll get plenty of walks, playtime and training to keep her engaged. She’s probably not a match for cats or small animals due to her prey drive, but she’d thrive with humans who want a loyal adventure buddy — and bonus points if you have a backyard where she can birdwatch to her heart’s content.

Smart, affectionate, and ready to be your teammate in fun — Femona is waiting to meet you! For more information, visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.