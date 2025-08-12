Meet Devon, a special girl who jumps for new friends

Devon is a special girl looking to find her perfect match after a rough start.

Devon came to the shelter from a rougher start, and at first she was a little shy. But she quickly learned that the people here are kind, the treats are tasty and making friends is wonderful.

Now, when her friends come to visit, she can’t help but do a happy little jump because she’s just so excited to see them!

Thanks to HRA’s amazing medical team, Devon recently had surgery to repair bilateral entropion — a condition where her eyelids turned inward — and now she’s seeing clearly, comfortable and feeling her very best.

She’s an expert leash walker and has already started learning skills from the Basic Manners curriculum, like “sit” and “look at me.” Devon even attended a recent event and did beautifully around other dogs.

And here’s even more good news: local realtor Lisa DuBois has generously covered Devon’s adoption fee, making it easier than ever for this special girl to find her perfect match.

With her big heart, bright mind, and now her bright eyes, Devon is ready to be someone’s next best buddy. Could that be you?

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.