Meet Brownie, the cutest little piggie in the house!

Brownie is full of charm, with the most delightful squeals and a gentle, loving nature.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Brownie is full of charm, with the most delightful squeals and a gentle, loving nature.(Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) This sweet boy is full of charm, with the most delightful squeals and a gentle, loving nature. He's truly a precious companion who's ready to bring joy to his new family.

Brownie is looking for adopters who can provide him with plenty of love, care and space to thrive. Guinea pigs like Brownie need roomy habitats (7 feet or more is ideal), fresh fruits and veggies every day, and lots of toys to keep them active and playful. Some of Brownie’s favorite snacks might include bananas, broccoli, celery and carrots.

As with all guinea pigs, Brownie will also need safe chew toys to help keep his teeth healthy, regular nail trims and ear cleanings. With the right set-up, diet, and enrichment, he’ll be the happiest little piggie around.

If you’re ready for a sweet, squeaky, veggie-loving friend, come meet Brownie today!

