Meet Blossom, a sweet bunny with the softest fur

Blossom is a lovely, good-sized bunny with the softest, most adorable fur. During her time with the Humane Rescue Alliance, she's shown herself to be sweet, playful and wonderfully curious.

In her new home, Blossom would love plenty of space to hop around and explore. Rabbits thrive with a variety of fresh fruits and veggies — favorites include blueberries, arugula, basil, cilantro, endive, carrots (and their tops), apples and dark leafy greens.

With good care, bunnies like Blossom can live 10 to 12 years and often do best with the companionship of another rabbit (we can guide you through safe introductions!).

Blossom will also need safe wood toys to help keep her teeth healthy, along with a proper habitat set-up tailored to her unique needs. Our adoption counselors are happy to share tips and resources to make sure you’re ready to welcome this special girl home.

