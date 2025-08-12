Meet Ally, a sweet little lady who’s ready for adventure

This sweet little lady is Ally, a playful and affectionate female puppy with a heart full of love and a tail that never stops wagging!

Ally is curious, cuddly and always ready for an adventure — or a nap in your lap.

She’s great with people, loves belly rubs and is learning her puppy manners like a champ.

She was recently at an adoption event where she was the last puppy left without an adopter.

Ally is looking for a home where she can grow, explore and be your loyal companion.

If you’re ready for puppy kisses and unconditional love, Ally is your girl! Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.