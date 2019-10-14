Pet of the Week: 2019 pets

Pet of the Week is a weekly feature that highlights a pet available for adoption from D.C.'s Humane Rescue Alliance.

Pet of the Week: Ralphie For the week of Oct. 14. Meet Ralphie! This sweet senior is looking for a human to love and a cozy bed to curl up in. Unfortunately, Ralphie came to HRA when his previous owner could no longer care for him. At 12 years old, Ralphie is still active, but is deaf, and will need a family that is willing to go slow and give him all the love and attention he deserves. Think this petite pup is the one for you? Meet, adopt and go home with him from HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center. Pet of the Week: Avaya For the week of Oct. 7. Meet Avaya! This sweet girl came to the Humane Rescue Alliance with a broken leg and in urgent need of medical care. She was stabilized and the decision was made that her left forearm required amputation. But Avaya hasn’t let that get her down. There is nothing more Avaya enjoys than being held and carried around, and she has been soaking up all the attention from our medical and animal care staff. Avaya can be a little shy when meeting new people, but her confidence has improved greatly since coming to HRA. We’d love to find this 2-year-old pup a new home where she can continue to thrive and get the care and attention she deserves. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Maggie For the week of Sept. 30 Maggie is one of the Humane Rescue Alliance’s sweethearts. Everything is exciting for this two-year-old, and we promise there will never be a dull day with this active girl by your side. Maggie gets along with everyone she meets, including adults, kids and other dogs. Who can say no to a lifetime of those beautiful brown eyes and soft, floppy ears? If you think Maggie is the girl for you, you should come see her at HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center! Pet of the Week: Camo For the week of Sept. 23 Camo is a lap-loving, playful pup looking for a fun family who will give him all the attention and treats he deserves, including lots of belly rubs! The wiggly, bouncy boy came to the Humane Rescue Alliance from Mississippi, and is one of more than a thousand animals helped by HRA’s transport program in 2019. Camo is still learning to walk with a leash and would be well-suited for a family that has time to help him work on his manners. You can meet Camo at HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center! Pet of the Week: Ursula For the week of Sept. 16 This black-and-white beauty is as sweet as can be, despite being found alone as a stray in Southeast D.C. Ursula has quickly become a favorite of HRA’s staff and volunteers. She can be a little shy and reserved, but once you get her outside, she is a goofy girl, full of energy and ready to play, play, play! At just 3 years old, Ursula is past the puppy phase and ready to find a family that will give her all the love and attention she deserves. Meet, adopt, and go home with Ursula from HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center! (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Harty For the week of Sept. 9 We love Harty and know you will, too! This sweet girl was found as a stray by one of Humane Rescue Alliance’s animal control officers last month. It was clear she wasn’t getting the care and attention she deserves. Despite her background, Harty is friendly and fun and has quickly become a favorite of our staff and volunteers. We can’t wait to find this 1-year-old pup a loving, new home where she can finally relax. Meet, adopt, and go home with this special girl today from HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center! (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Chico For the week of Sept. 2 Are you looking for a sweet senior whose tail never stops wagging?! Meet Chico! This petite pup is 14 years young and ready for many more years of love and affection. Chico came to the Humane Rescue Alliance when his previous owner could no longer care for him and now we’re hoping to help him find a home where he can relax and and enjoy his golden years. Chico is friendly and fun, and enjoys being around new people and other dogs. Meet, adopt, and go home with Chico today from the Humane Rescue Alliance’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center—you won’t regret it! (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Chocolate For the week of Aug. 26 Chocolate is the pup that’s sure to melt your heart! Not only is Chocolate always up for playtime, she loves to get close for pets from her favorite people. At just 1 year old, Chocolate is an active pup with lots of energy, but she’s just as happy to spend her days snuggled up in your lap, kissing your face, and getting all the treats and attention. If you have an active home, and sweet Chocolate sounds like the pup for you, meet her today at HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center! (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Stetson For the week of Aug. 19 Stetson is a wiggly 2-year-old pup who may look serious, but he’s as playful and fun as can be! Stetson came to the Humane Rescue Alliance last month as a stray, and has been waiting patiently to find his new family. He loves toys and treats, and who can say no to those big beautiful brown eyes?! Think Stetson is the dog for you? Meet him at HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Chloe For the week of Aug. 12 Chloe is a 5-year-old pup who has been with the Humane Rescue Alliance nearly a month and is finally ready to meet her match! Chloe came in fearful, shutdown, and unsure of new people. Since then, she has been working one-on-one with HRA’s behavior and training team to build up her confidence, socialization, and introduction to new people. She’s made incredible progress and we’d love to help Chloe find a patient, calm family that will go slow and help Chloe continue to thrive. Once she warms up, Chloe loves to lean on and get pets from her favorite people. As an added bonus, Chloe’s adoption fee is waived for adopters over age 50 as part of HRA’s Boomer’s Buddies program! (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Daisy For the week of Aug. 5 Roses are red; violets are blue; Daisy is sweet, and ready to meet you! Four-year-old Daisy came to the Humane Rescue Alliance last month fearful and shutdown. Since then she’s been working on her confidence around new people and has made great improvement with the help of HRA’s behavior team. We’d love to help Daisy find a patient, new family that’s willing to go slow and give her the time she needs to adjust to new situations. Once she warms up, Daisy is as sweet as can be and loves attention, lap time, and treats from her favorite people. Think this little dog, with a big personality, is the one for you? Meet her at HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center! (Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Apollo For the week of July 29 We think two-year-old Apollo is out of this world and know you will too! This big, happy boy has quickly charmed his way into the hearts of Humane Rescue Alliance staff and volunteers, and is ready to find a family he can love to the moon and back. Apollo would enjoy a family that gives him all the attention he deserves, endless pets, and a comfy couch to curl up on with you. He already knows his basic manners and has lived with other dogs and children previously. Does he sound like the pup for you? Meet Apollo at HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center! (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Pugaa For the week of July 22 Pugaa is a senior pup came to the Humane Rescue Alliance as a stray thought to be suffering from possible heat exhaustion. Thanks to the quick care of HRA’s medical team, Pugaa is feeling much better and is ready to find her family! Pugaa is the ultimate couch potato and would love to spend her days snoozing next to you at home. Disclaimer: She snores, but we think it’s pretty adorable. At 8 years old, Pugaa is well past her puppy phase, but she’s still got plenty of love to give and is sure to steal your heart. As an added bonus, Pugaa’s adoption fee is waived as part of HRA’s Boomer’s Buddies program. Meet Pugaa at HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Kennedy For the week of July 15 Kennedy is a sweet 1-year-old pup, looking for a forever home in the D.C. region! Is that with you? If so, meet her at HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Crow For the week of July 8 Meet Crow! This petite pup weighs in at just 14 pounds, but has a big personality and can’t wait to meet his new family. Crow came to the Humane Rescue Alliance last month from St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center after being rescued from a large-scale animal cruelty investigation. More than 180 dogs were removed from a property in New Jersey, with the dogs showing signs of physical neglect, along with a lack of socialization. Understandably, Crow can be a little tentative in new situations. But he loves people and pets, if you go slow. We’d love to find this nine-year-old pup a quiet, loving home to call his own. Maybe that’s with you? Meet this sweet senior today at HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center! (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Hannah For the week of July 1 How can you say no to this adorable face and those big, beautiful brown eyes? Hannah was found as stray last month in Northwest D.C. and cannot wait to find a loving, new family to call her own. This wiggly, fun, one-year-old girl was a little shy at first but has quickly warmed up and loves nothing more than to climb right up in your lap for some undivided attention. Hannah enjoys playtime outside and the company of other dogs. Think Hannah is the one for you? Meet her at HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Alonzo For the week of June 24 Meet Alonzo! This 3-year-old pup came to the Humane Rescue as a stray. He’s a happy boy looking for his forever home. If you think this sweet pup is for you, you can meet him at the HRA’s Oglethorpe location. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Jacky For the week of June 17 You won’t meet a sweeter more gentle dog than Jacky. This 3-year-old pup has come a long way since first arriving at the Humane Rescue Alliance and is ready to find a loving, new home to call her own. Sadly, Jacky was found with her sister abandoned in unsanitary conditions before being rescued by HRA’s Humane Law Enforcement officers in May. She was underweight and scared and in desperate need of affection. With some love and care Jacky has started to relax and let her calm, friendly personality show. She knows sit, is a natural in front of the camera, and enjoys playtime outside. Think this girl is for you? Meet, adopt, and go home with Jacky from HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center. Jacky is Sally’s sister — who was featured on June 3. Both are still available for adoption. Pet of the Week: Penny For the week of June 10 Senior dogs need love, too! At 14 years old, Penny came to the Humane Rescue Alliance when her previous owner could no longer care for her. Understandably, she’s been a little nervous in her new surroundings but incredibly sweet. She’s looking for a quiet household with a family who will adore her and maybe a soft bed to snooze on. And who wouldn’t love that face? If she’s the one for you, meet and adopt her from HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center! As an added bonus, Penny’s adoption fee is waived for adopters over the age of 50 as part of HRA’s Boomer’s Buddies program. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Sally For the week of June 3 Sweet Sally has come a long way since first arriving at the Humane Rescue Alliance and is ready to meet her match! Sally was rescued by HRA’s Humane Law Enforcement officers in May after being left alone in unsanitary conditions. She was underweight and scared. With some love and care Sally has started to relax and enjoys meeting new people, if they go slow. She’s still unsure around sudden noises and movements, so we’d love to get her out of the adoption center and into a quiet, loving home of her very own. Think this girl is for you? Meet, adopt, and go home with this special three-year-old pup from HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center! (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Gabby For the week of May 28 Meet Gabby! This 7-month-old pup has big ears and an even bigger personality. She came to the Humane Rescue Alliance as part of an emergency transport in the wake of tornadoes and flooding in Oklahoma. The transport included 130 dogs and cats from the Tulsa Animal Welfare League who where transferred to various animal rescue organizations in the D.C. area. Gabby was one of the 15 animals HRA received and was understandably a little fearful when she first arrived. She’s since settled in and is adjusting to life in D.C., but we’d love to get this sweet girl into a home. Gabby has already started working on her basic manners with HRA staff and loves to play outside. Think she’s the girl for you? Meet, adopt, and take her home today from HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Gunther For the week of May 20 Are you looking for a friendly, playful dog that loves to be by your side? Three-year-old Gunther is the pup for you! This handsome boy came to the Humane Rescue Alliance from a transport partner in West Virginia when his previous owners were moving and could no longer care for him. It didn’t take long for Gunther to steal the hearts of staff and volunteers with his dark brown eyes, super softs ears, and sweet personality. Gunther loves people and the company of other dogs and is ready for his new start here in D.C. Meet and adopt Gunther from HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center — or share to help us find this sweet pup a new home! (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Athena For the week of May 13 Are you looking for a companion ready for a lifetime of adventures? Look no further than Athena! This one-year-old pup is friendly and fun, but with a calm demeanor. She loves to play catch outside and has some serious skills, or she is just as content to chill on the couch with her favorite people! Athena came to the Humane Rescue Alliance in April as part of our transport program. Since then she’s been attending HRA’s basic manners for shelter dogs class and working with volunteers on sit, down, and stay. This wiggly, smart, happy pup lights up every room she enters and we’d love to help her find a new home. Think Athena is the dog for you? Meet her at HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Kyle For the week of May 6 Two-month-old Kyle is pure puppy love! This playful pup came to the Humane Rescue Alliance in April as part of a transport from Mississippi. Since then, our animal care and medical staff have been working hard to get Kyle and his siblings ready for adoption. As with most puppies, Kyle is full of energy and would love to find a patient family who will help him start to work on house training and basic manners. He loves to play, play, play, and sleep! Are you looking to bring an adorable puppy into your family? Meet Kyle at HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center, or one of the other 25 young dogs available for adoption. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Bull For the week of April 29 Sweet, spunky and ready for an adventure — Bull is a favorite of Humane Rescue Alliance staff and volunteers. This pup is looking for a family in D.C. At just one year old, Bull has plenty of energy to keep up with an active family who will help him continue to work on his basic manners. He already knows sit and is eager to keep learning new tricks! And did we mention he loves the company of other dogs? If Bull sounds like the dog for you, meet, adopt, and go home with him from HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center! (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Foxy For the week of April 22 Are you looking for a Foxy lady to steal your heart? If so, two-year-old Foxy is the dog for you! This lovable, 100-pound pup is as friendly and fluffy as they come! She loves people and other dogs, and is ready to find her new home here in D.C. after coming to the Humane Rescue Alliance from Birmingham, Alabama. Morning walks and playtime with her brother, Butch, and a good brushing are some of Foxy’s favorite activities. Meet Foxy, and her brother Butch, at HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center! And an honorary mention this week: Do you love cats? HRA will have everything cat enthusiasts want at their huge cat event, Meow DC, this Saturday at Union Market! Exhibitor booths, merchandise, adoptable kitties, giveaways and even the famous Sunglass Cat! Learn more at meowdc.org. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Mr. Wiggles For the week of April 15 Meet Mr. Wiggles! This 7-year-old pup came to the Humane Rescue Alliance from Fort Worth, Texas, as part of HRA’s transport program and is ready for a new life here in the District. Mr. Wiggles loves people and would do well with other dogs who are a calm and easygoing, like him. This tripod pup may only have three legs, but he doesn’t let that slow him down! True to his name, he’s wiggly, friendly, and fun, and is ready to meet his match. As an added bonus, his adoption fee is waived as part of HRA’s Boomer’s Buddies program for adaptors over the age of 50. Don’t miss out, meet him at HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center! (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Dunkin For the week of April 8 This athletic pup is ready to slam-DUNKIN his way into your heart! Two-year-old Dunkin came to the Humane Rescue Alliance as a stray, scared and shutdown. After just a few weeks, Dunkin has already made great progress and is ready to find an active, loving family to call his own. He’s always up for a game of fetch, and ready to play with his favorite staff and volunteers. He’s also just as content to snuggle up on the couch and watch TV with you. If Dunkin sounds like the right pooch to add to your team’s roster, meet him at HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center! (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Allie For the week of April 1 If you’re looking for a sweet senior girl to join your family, look no further! Allie is 26 pounds of pure love and affection. Her favorite thing to do is sit on the couch with a nice toy and a great TV show on in the background. She came to the Humane Rescue Alliance when her previous owners could no longer care for her, but she’s not letting that get her down. She love naps and spending time with her favorite staff and volunteers! We know that Allie has lived previously with other dogs and cats. She’s certainly out of her puppy years, but still has plenty of energy and we’d love to find her a new home to call her very own. As an added bonus, Allie’s adoption fee is waived for adopters over the age of 50 as part of HRA’s Boomer’s Buddies program. Meet her at HRA Oglethorpe Street adoption center. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Max For the week of March 25 Are you looking for the perfect pup? Look no further than seven-year-old Max! Calm and relaxed, Max is well past the puppy phase and loves attention from people. Some of his favorite activities include sleeping, going outside and playing with his toys. Max came to the Humane Rescue Alliance when his previous owner could no longer care for him, but he’s not letting that get him down. His sunny, happy personality is evident to everyone he meets. Think Max is the right match for you? Meet him at HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center. As an added bonus, Max’s adoption fee is waived for adopters over the age of 50 as part of HRA’s Boomer’s Buddies program. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Diamond For the week of March 18 Are you looking for 60 pounds of pure love? Look no further than two year old Diamond! Diamond has been taking it slow since she arrived at the Humane Rescue Alliance several weeks ago. Understandably, the shelter has been a bit stressful and overwhelming for this sweet girl, but with a little love and patience, she’s warming right up. Outside the adoption center, Diamond is a different pup — she loves walks, toys, and playing with her favorite staff and volunteers. She’d thrive in an active home with a family that loves her. Think Diamond is the dog for you? Meet, adopt and go home with her from HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Louie For the week of March 11 Louie is a spotted, wiggly pup, who came to the Humane Rescue Alliance all the way from Birmingham, Alabama, and is ready to find his new family here in D.C. We’re hoping he won’t have to wait long. At just one year old, Louie is still a puppy, but already knows sit and would love a family that will help him continue to work on his basic manners. Louie enjoys the company of people and dogs and is always ready to play, play, play! He also loves to “talk” and will absolutely let you know when it’s time for more pets and treats — two of his favorite things! Think this handsome, outgoing pup would make a perfect addition to your family? Meet Louie at HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center! (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Bingly For the week of March 4 Originally from Fort Worth, Texas, Bingly made his way to D.C. as part of Humane Rescue Alliance’s transport program in January! This 4-year-old boy loves tennis balls, peanut butter and belly scratches. He also enjoys going on adventures — but at his own pace. Bingly can be shy at first, but once he warms up he’s a wiggly, bouncy pup, with lots of love and attention to give his favorite people. He’s currently working on his basic manners and confidence building with HRA’s behavior team and would love to find a patient, loving family to start his new life with here in DC. Does this sweet boy sound like the one for you? If so, meet Bingly at HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center! (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Sage For the week of Feb. 25 Sage is a sweet senior came to the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) scared and shutdown — unsure of her new surroundings. In just one month, she’s already made incredible progress and is ready to find a loving, new family to call her own! At nine years old, Sage is the ultimate couch potato and loves to snuggle under the blankets. But since coming to HRA she’s been working on loosing a little extra weight — and now enjoys long walks outside with her favorite staff and volunteers. Think Sage is the pup for you? Meet, adopt, and go home with her from HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center. As an added bonus, Sage’s adoption fee is waived for adopters over age 50 as part of HRA’s Boomer’s Buddies program. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Sheba For the week of Feb. 11 Humane Rescue Alliance is dedicated to caring for every animal that comes through their doors. Such was the case with five-month-old Sheba. Sheba came to HRA with her five litter mates, all in rough shape. She had a severe ringworm infection, causing patches of hair loss and inflammation all over her body. Sheba underwent two months of treatment and medical quarantine in foster care, and now she is finally feeling and looking much better and ready for adoption! At just five months old, Sheba is still a puppy and loves to play with people and other dogs. We’d love to help Sheba find a patient, loving family that will help her with her confidence and socialization. Think Sheba is the pup for you? Meet, adopt, and go home with her from HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Bronzite For the week of Feb. 4 Bronzite is a sweet senior at 10 years old, but he still has lots of love to give! He is fun, easygoing and would thrive in a variety of households — although he would prefer a feline-free family. Understandably, Bronzite has been a little stressed since coming to the Humane Rescue Alliance when his previous owner could no longer care for him. HRA’s behavior team has been working to give him some extra one-on-one time and continue to work on his basic manners. As an added bonus, Bronzite’s adoption fee is waived for adopters over 50 as part of HRA’s Boomer’s Buddies program. Think this handsome, friendly pup is the dog for you? Meet, adopt, and go home with him from HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Misi For the week of Jan. 28 Are you looking for big love, from a little dog? If so, Misi is the pup for you! At 10 years old, Misi came to the Humane Rescue Alliance when her elderly owner could unfortunately no longer care for her. Understandably, Misi is a little overwhelmed in her new surroundings. HRA’s behavior team has been working to build her confidence with one-on-one training sessions and has already seen great improvement. Misi enjoys pets and attention from some of her favorite staff and volunteers, and at 10 years old, she still has plenty of love to give. We’d like to get Misi out of the adoption center and back into a loving home. Meet, adopt, and go home with Misi from HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center! As an added bonus, Misi’s adoption fee is waived for adopters over 50 as part of HRA’s Boomer’s Buddies program. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Rollo For the week of Jan. 21 On Saturday, Rollo made the 1,400-mile journey to D.C. from Ft. Worth, Texas, along with 23 other dogs and 26 cats through Humane Rescue Alliance’s rescue and transport program! At just three years old, we don’t know much about his past, but we do know he came in as stray to Fort Worth Animal Care and Control. Since arriving at HRA, it’s clear that once Rollo gets to know you, he enjoys all the attention and pets he can get. We’d love to help Rollo start his new life with a loving family here in D.C. — think that could be you? Meet, adopt, and go home with Rollo today! (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week: Eddie For the week of Jan. 14 Meet Eddie! This 3-year-old pup spent his entire life outside on the end of a chain, before coming to the Humane Rescue Alliance from Virginia. With the help of rescue group Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, Eddie was surrendered and freed from his chains and now has the chance for a new beginning at HRA. Understandably, Eddie is a little cautious of new people, sights, and sounds and is still getting used to life indoors. However, he loves to snuggle, and at 55 pounds he’s a big lap dog. Eddie is gentle and mellow, and would love a quiet, peaceful home to call his own. Get to know this lovable pupper at HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center. Pet of the Week: Dobie For the week of Jan. 7 Dobie is a petite, three-year-old pup who came to the Humane Rescue Alliance from an area rescue group. While we don’t know much about his background, we do know he loves naps and attention from his favorite people. Understandably, Dobie can be a bit shy when he meets new people and dogs, so we’d love to help find him a family that will help him continue to work on his confidence. Doug is a three-year-old cutie who was transferred to Humane Rescue Alliance from a rescue organization with hair loss due to severe flea infestation. Thanks to the continued care of HRA's medical team, Doug is starting to feel and look much better. Doug can be a bit fearful around new people at first, but once he warms up he's extremely friendly and can't get enough attention and pets from his favorite people. We'd love to find Doug a loving family that will help him continue to work on his confidence. Meet, adopt, and go home with Doug from HRA's Oglethorpe Street adoption center today. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pet of the Week is a weekly feature that highlights a pet available for adoption from D.C.’s Humane Rescue Alliance.

Take a look at our 2018 pets, and where they are now.

The Humane Rescue Alliance (formerly the Washington Humane Society-Washington Animal Rescue League) has protected and served the community for more than 145 years and serves more than 60,000 animals annually. The broad range of programs offered include: rescue and adoption, humane law enforcement, low-cost veterinary services, animal care and control, behavior and training, spay-neuter services, humane education, and many others.

The organization is dedicated to ensuring the safety and welfare of all animals, bringing people and animals together, and working with all communities to support these relationships. HRA is based in Washington, DC, the only major urban area in the country that has all of its animal protection programs and services unified in one organization, making the Humane Rescue Alliance a model for the nation.

If you are thinking of adding a furry friend to your family, check out these other great shelters in the area:

Maryland

Humane Society of Charles County

(301) 645-8181

71 Industrial Park Dr. PO Box 1015 Waldorf, Md. 20604

Humane Society of Charles County offers a low cost spay/neuter program to the public. Please call or visit our website for more information. The shelter is also looking for more foster parents to help its animals.

Prince George’s County Humane Society

(301) 262-5625

P.O. Box 925 Bowie, Md. 20718

Prince George’s County Humane Society is also looking for foster parents. For more information, contact the organization.

PAW — Partnership for Animal Welfare

(301) 572-4729

P.O. Box 1074 Greenbelt, Md. 20768 (301) 572-4729P.O. Box 1074 Greenbelt, Md. 20768

Paws Animal Kingdom

(301) 920-2318

P.O. Box 11531 Takoma Park, Md. 20912

Montgomery County Humane Society

(240) 252-2555

601 South Stonestreet Ave. Rockville, Md. 20850

The Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County

(301) 740-2511

12 Park Ave. Gaithersburg, Md. 20877

AAHA – Adopt A Homeless Rescue Animal

410-558-4554

PO Box 65351 Baltimore, MD 21209

D.C.

ASAP — Alliance for Stray Animals and People

(202) 331-1330

P.O. Box 65438 Washington, D.C. 20035-5438

Metropolitan Guinea Pig Rescue

(202) 575-2210

Approved applicants may attend monthly adoption meets that are usually held at the house of a volunteer in either Northern Virginia or Southern Maryland.

Northern Virginia

Lab Rescue of L.R.C.P.

(301) 299-6756

P.O. Box 1814, Annandale, VA 22003

Lab Rescue of the LRCP is a volunteer driven, nonprofit organization that rescues, fosters and places homeless, abused, and/or abandoned Labrador retrievers.

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue

(202) 741-5428

5159 Lee Highway Arlington, Va. 22207

Lucky Dog is a foster home organization and does not run a dedicated housing facility.

A Forever Home

(703) 961-8690

P.O. Box 222801 Chantilly, VA 20153-2801

A Forever-Home is a nonprofit dog rescue group that operates in the Northern Virginia/Washington Metropolitan area.

FOHA — Friends of Homeless Animals

(703) 385-0224

39710 Goodpuppy Ln, Aldie, Va. 20105

All visitors must speak to a Friends representative before receiving directions to their shelter location.

SPCA of Northern Virginia

703-799-9390

P.O. Box 100220 Arlington, Va. 22210-3220

Animal Welfare League of Alexandria

(703) 746-4774

4101 Eisenhower Ave. Alexandria, Va. 22304

Animal Welfare League of Arlington

(703) 931-9241

2650 S. Arlington Mill Dr. Arlington, Va.

Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation

(703) 295-3647

P.O. Box 223953 Chantilly, Va. 20153

HART — Homeless Animal Rescue Team

(703) 691-HART

P.O. Box 7261 Fairfax Station, Va. 22039-7261

King Street Cats Rescue and Adoption

(703) 231-7199

25 Dove St. Alexandria, Va. 22314

Oldies But Goodies Cocker Rescue

(703) 533- 2373

P.O. Box 6573, Arlington, Virginia 22206

Dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and re-homing of cocker spaniels and mixes in the mid-Atlantic region – primarily DC, MD, and VA

Shenandoah Shepherd Rescue

P.O. Box 764

Stephens City, VA 22655

Virginia German shepherd Rescue

(703) 435-2840

P.O. Box 126 Sterling, Va. 20167

