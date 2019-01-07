Pet of the Week: 2019 pets

Pet of the Week is a weekly feature that highlights a pet available for adoption from D.C.'s Humane Rescue Alliance.

Think this adorable, 10-pound pup is the one for you? Meet, adopt, and go home with Dobie from HRA’s Oglethorpe Street adoption center. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

Understandably, Dobie can be a bit shy when he meets new people and dogs, so we’d love to help find him a family that will help him continue to work on his confidence. Because of his reserved nature, Dobie would do best in an adults-only home.

Dobie is a petite, three-year-old pup who came to the Humane Rescue Alliance from an area rescue group. While we don’t know much about his background, we do know he loves naps and attention from his favorite people.

The Humane Rescue Alliance (formerly the Washington Humane Society-Washington Animal Rescue League) has protected and served the community for more than 145 years and serves more than 60,000 animals annually. The broad range of programs offered include: rescue and adoption, humane law enforcement, low-cost veterinary services, animal care and control, behavior and training, spay-neuter services, humane education, and many others.

The organization is dedicated to ensuring the safety and welfare of all animals, bringing people and animals together, and working with all communities to support these relationships. HRA is based in Washington, DC, the only major urban area in the country that has all of its animal protection programs and services unified in one organization, making the Humane Rescue Alliance a model for the nation.

