UCLA’s Megan Grant ties Division I softball home run record with her 37th of the season

UCLA slugger Megan Grant tied the home run record for Division I softball when she launched her 37th of the season during a Big Ten championship semifinal in College Park, Maryland.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — UCLA slugger Megan Grant tied the home run record for Division I softball when she launched her 37th of the season on Friday.

The senior matched the record Arizona’s Laura Espinoza set in 1995 when she sent a solo shot over the fence in the second inning of a 19-5 win over Wisconsin in a Big Ten Tournament semifinal.

Grant trailed Oklahoma’s Kendall Wells by one heading into conference tournament play. Wells did not homer in Oklahoma’s loss to Georgia on Thursday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Grant hit one Thursday against Penn State and another Friday against Wisconsin.

Grant has a chance to move into sole possession of first place Saturday against Nebraska in the Big Ten championship game.

Grant still has competition for the record, and the race to see who ends up with it could last until the Women’s College World Series. Wells has 36 and Grant’s teammate, Jordan Woolery, has 33.

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