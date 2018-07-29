PHOTOS: 2018 Tour de France

Riders battled for 23-days and about 2,200 miles to complete the 105th edition of the Tour de France. See photos highlighting the cycle.
WASHINGTON — Riders battled for 23-days and about 2,200 miles to complete the 105th edition of the Tour de France.
Geraint Thomas, from Wales, won his first Tour de France title, beating second-placed Tom Dumoulin in the tour’s final stage with a lead of one minute, 51 seconds.
See photos highlighting the cycle.
