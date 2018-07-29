PHOTOS: 2018 Tour de France

Riders battled for 23-days and about 2,200 miles to complete the 105th edition of the Tour de France. See photos highlighting the cycle.

WASHINGTON — Riders battled for 23-days and about 2,200 miles to complete the 105th edition of the Tour de France.

Geraint Thomas, from Wales, won his first Tour de France title, beating second-placed Tom Dumoulin in the tour’s final stage with a lead of one minute, 51 seconds.

See photos highlighting the cycle. Tour de France winner Britain’s Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, follows teammate Poland’s Michal Kwiatkowski, second left, and Britain’s Luke Rowe, left, as they ride down Chams Elysees avenue as the Arc de Triomphe is seen in the background during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72.1 miles) with start in Houilles and finish on Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Sunday July 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani )

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.