PHOTOS: 2018 Tour de France

July 29, 2018 5:10 pm 07/29/2018 05:10pm
WASHINGTON — Riders battled for 23-days and about 2,200 miles to complete the 105th edition of the Tour de France.

Geraint Thomas, from Wales, won his first Tour de France title, beating second-placed Tom Dumoulin in the tour’s final stage with a lead of one minute, 51 seconds.

See photos highlighting the cycle.

Related Gallery

Undeterred by skeptical fans, Thomas takes Tour title

Geraint Thomas was the steadiest rider from the start, the strongest in the Alps and the Pyrenees. He claimed his first Tour de France title. See photos.

