Team USA earns first ever gold in mixed team snowboardcross debut

History was made on Saturday in Beijing as Team USA’s Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner won the first-ever gold medal in the Olympic debut of Mixed Team Snowboard Cross.

The victory gave Baumgartner, a four-time Olympian, his first gold, while Jacobellis collected her second Beijing 2022 gold after finishing first in the women’s competition.

The two were the oldest team on the quarterfinal stage on Saturday.

“We’re embracing ‘oldies for goldies!’” said Baumgartner. “All the pain is worth it. We’re the 80s babies and we came in hot today – I’m really excited about it,” Jacobellis added.

The Italian team of Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli came in second and the Canadian duo of Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O’Dine finished third.

