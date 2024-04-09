Olympic rings for the Paris Games will be displayed on the Eiffel Tower

The Olympic rings will be displayed on the Eiffel Tower, organizers said in a statement on Tuesday, as the French capital prepares to mark 100 days until the start of the Paris Games.

FILE - The Olympic rings are set up on Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, a day after the official announcement that the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in the French capital, in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. The organizers of the Paris Games say the Olympic rings will be displayed on the Eiffel Tower. The five-ring creation is 29-meters long and 15-meter high, made entirely of recycled steel, the Games organizers said in a statement Monday April, 8, 2024. (AP Photo//Michel Euler, File)(AP/Michel Euler) FILE - The Olympic rings are set up on Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, a day after the official announcement that the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in the French capital, in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. The organizers of the Paris Games say the Olympic rings will be displayed on the Eiffel Tower. The five-ring creation is 29-meters long and 15-meter high, made entirely of recycled steel, the Games organizers said in a statement Monday April, 8, 2024. (AP Photo//Michel Euler, File)(AP/Michel Euler) PARIS (AP) — The Olympic rings will be displayed on the Eiffel Tower, organizers said in a statement on Tuesday, as the French capital prepares to mark 100 days until the start of the Paris Games.

A 29-meter (95-foot-) -long and 15-meter (49-foot) -high structure of five Olympic rings, made entirely of recycled French steel, will be displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old historic landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River. About 10,500 athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) route in the opening ceremony at sunset on July 26.

The Eiffel Tower will feature prominently in the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games and the following Paralympics. The Olympic and Paralympic medals in Paris are being embedded with pieces from a hexagonal chunk of iron taken from the monument.

The hugely popular 330-meter (1083-foot) landmark in central Paris has seen soaring visitor numbers in the lead-up to the 2024 Games.

Work on the Eiffel Tower to install the rings is set to begin at the end of the month, the organizers said.

___

Follow all AP coverage of the Paris Olympics https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.