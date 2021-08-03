2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | 2nd Olympic sprint sweep | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Olympics » Australia: Athletes sorry for…

Australia: Athletes sorry for room damage; mascots ‘unharmed’

Nicholas Mendola

August 3, 2021, 5:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Australia: Athletes Sorry for Room Damage, Mascots ‘Unharmed’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

 

Australian athletes were left apologizing and asking for forgiveness after some post-games rowdiness led to broken beds, damaged walls and missing mascots.

Team chief Ian Ian Chesterman told Reuters’ Karolos Grohmann that the rooms were not completely trashed and the suddenly-infamous cardboard beds aided in their own destruction, but said that plenty of remorse was expressed by the athletes and that the kids are alright.

“It is a book as old as time: a good young person makes a mistake, chapter two is a good, young person is full of remorse. Chapter three is a good young person learns from the mistake and becomes a better person.”

And if you’re wondering if the mascots were live animals or inanimate… it’s the latter.

“The kangaroo and emu mascots were missing and we were very pleased to say they have returned. It was a bit of a mystery. There was a bit of a search and [we] were about to post wanted signs,” Chesterman said. “It seems they enjoyed a pleasant holiday in Deutschland. The mascots enjoy holidays in the village from time to time. But we are very pleased they are back.”

Oh the stories they could tell… if animals could speak… or if they were real animals. Still good stories, though, we bet.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Olympics | Other Sports News | Sports

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Federal employees have some of the worst whistleblower protections in the country, advocates say

Air Force taking measures to help airmen retain sexual assault training information

When it comes to the data center debate, time to fish or cut bait

National Cyber Director: Bureau of Cyber Statistics needed to understand threat landscape

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up