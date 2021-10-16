Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Peter Laviolette honored for becoming NHL’s winningest American coach

Eduardo Razo, NBC Sports Washington

October 16, 2021, 8:00 PM

This week, Peter Laviolette surpassed John Tortorella as the NHL’s all-time winningest American-born coach 674 career wins following the Washington Capitals season-opening victory over the New York Rangers.

Before the game against the defending Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning, the Capitals organizations recognized the accomplishment by Laviolette with a video tribute on the jumbotron.

As Americans on the Capitals, defenseman John Carlson and forward T.J. Oshie congratulated their coach.

Meanwhile, other key figures in United States hockey, such as Philadelphia Flyers senior advisor Paul Holmgren and University of Wisconsin head coach Tony Granato, also congratulated Laviolette for the milestone and told him to continue improving on his record.

