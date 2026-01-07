Stars’ Roope Hintz had 12 shots in skid-ending win. That’s the most since the team moved to Dallas

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roope Hintz did all he could to make sure the Dallas Stars’ losing streak would not reach…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roope Hintz did all he could to make sure the Dallas Stars’ losing streak would not reach seven games.

Hintz put 12 shots on net at Washington on Wednesday night to set a record for the most in a single game since the team moved to Texas from Minnesota in 1993. His 12th and final shot with 18.6 seconds left became the empty-net goal that sealed a 4-1 victory against the Capitals.

“Guys were stepping up because guys wanted this to end,” coach Glen Gulutzan said following his team’s first victory since Dec. 21.

Hintz is one of seven Dallas players to be picked for the upcoming Olympics in Milan. He is one of four Finns, joined by Miro Heiskanen, Mikko Rantanen and Esa Lindell.

Dino Ciccarelli has the franchise record with 14 on March 28, 1988, when they were still the North Stars. Fellow Hall of Famer Ray Bourque owns the NHL record with 19.

Matt Duchene also recorded his 900th regular-season point in the league with an assist on Sam Steel’s goal.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.