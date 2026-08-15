Watson leads Cleveland on 2 scoring drives in 34-10 preseason loss to Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Deshaun Watson led Cleveland on two early scoring drives in the first half of Saturday’s 34-10 loss…

CHICAGO (AP) — Deshaun Watson led Cleveland on two early scoring drives in the first half of Saturday’s 34-10 loss to the Chicago Bears, and Shedeur Sanders tossed an ugly interception in the fourth quarter of the preseason opener for each team.

Watson and Sanders are competing for the starting quarterback job in coach Todd Monken’s first training camp since taking over in January. Watson was 11 for 15 for 126 yards in his first game in almost two years, and Sanders was 6 for 11 for 79 yards while playing the third quarter and first part of the fourth.

KC Concepcion had a 14-yard touchdown run for Cleveland on an end around on the first play of the second quarter. The wide receiver, who also had three receptions for 27 yards, was a first-round pick in this year’s draft.

Caleb Williams got the day off as Chicago coach Ben Johnson rested most of his starters. Williams passed for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns in Johnson’s first season in charge, helping the Bears win the NFC North for the first time since 2018.

Tyson Bagent played the first half for the Bears, going 13 for 22 for 169 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception. Case Keenum was 9 for 10 for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Kiran Amegadjie started at left tackle as Chicago continued to look at its options for a key spot on its offensive line. Jedrick Wills Jr. also played against his former team, allowing a sack by Julian Okwara late in the first half.

The 30-year-old Watson played in his first game since Oct. 20, 2024, a span of 22 months. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in 2023 and came back the next season only to twice rupture his Achilles tendon.

He was also suspended 11 games by the NFL in 2022 after being accused of sexual assault and misconduct by two dozen massage therapists while playing in Houston.

Watson helped Cleveland open a 10-0 lead, but he also lost a fumble on a sack in the second quarter.

Sanders, who started seven games as a rookie in 2025, was picked off by Beanie Bishop Jr. on a badly overthrown pass intended for Malachi Corley early in the final period.

Bishop also intercepted a pass by Dillon Gabriel, who finished the game for Cleveland. Gabriel was 5 for 8 for 23 yards.

Injuries

Browns defensive backs Michael Coats Jr. (ankle) and Nate Evans (quad) left with injuries.

Bears wide receiver Luther Burden ran on the field before the game. Burden has been sidelined by a groin injury, but he is expected to be ready for the season opener on Sept. 13 at Carolina.

Up next

Browns: Host the Buffalo Bills next Saturday. The teams have a joint practice scheduled for Thursday.

Bears: At the Cincinnati Bengals next Saturday night. The teams also will practice against each other on Thursday.

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