Cardinals rookie RB Jeremiyah Love to miss a week of practice with sore ankle

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love will not practice this week because of a sore…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love will not practice this week because of a sore ankle.

Love — the No. 3 overall pick out of Notre Dame — hurt the ankle during the team’s preseason 27-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday. Love was impressive in his debut, running for 58 yards on 11 carries.

“He came in yesterday a little bit more sore than he left,” coach Mike LaFleur said Saturday. “He was in great spirits, even yesterday. We’ll keep him out this week — let it heal. Little more sore than we were anticipating.”

The Cardinals do have considerable depth at running back with James Conner, Tyler Allgeier, Trey Benson and Bam Knight on the roster. Benson is dealing with a left knee injury while Conner is coming back from a foot injury that caused him to miss most of last season.

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